Gun used in Boulder shooting was bought legally, chief says

The weapon used in the deadly mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket was purchased legally, Boulder’s police chief said Friday. Meanwhile, the district attorney said the suspect would be facing new attempted murder charges in the coming weeks.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said the weapon allegedly used by Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa in the shooting, a semi-automatic Ruger AR-556 pistol, was legally purchased in a gun store in the Denver suburb of Arvada, where the suspect lived. The suspect remains held without bail after appearing in court for the first time Thursday to formally be advised of the 10 murder charges and one attempted murder charge he was already facing.

Herold also said the suspect had a 9 mm handgun on him, but the police don’t believe the weapon was used in Monday’s shooting.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said the suspect would be facing an unspecified number of additional charges of attempted murder in the first degree because numerous police officers who responded to the shooting faced a significant amount of gunfire from the suspect.

The 21-year-old suspect did not enter a plea in court on Thursday. That will come later in the judicial process.

Authorities have not yet released information about a possible motive.