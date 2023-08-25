Gun Confiscated by Police in Chicago Linked to 2020 Murder in Huron County

Authorities in Huron County have located a gun used in a nearly 3-year-old homicide.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson says a gun confiscated by police in Chicago, Illinois was found to be a possible match for a firearm used in the murder of 59-year-old Ricky Bailey, who was killed by unknown assailants at his Verona Township Home on December 30, 2020.

Hanson says ballistics testing confirmed the gun to be involved, and further investigation led to the original owner, who still lives in Huron County. The sheriff’s office says that person claims to have sold the gun, though they don’t remember to whom and no record of a sale exists.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing, and a $9,500 reward has been pledged by Bailey’s friends and family for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the Huron County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 269-6500 or the confidential TIPS line at (989) 269-2861.