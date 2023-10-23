Guided Fall Color Walk at McLean Nature Preserve

The McLean Nature preserve in northern Bay County is hosting a fall color walk this coming Sunday.

Leaf colors are transitioning from maples to oaks and birches. The one mile guided hike will take place through woods and meadows on the 40 acre preserve property starting at 2:30 P.M. The event is cosponsored by Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy and is free and open to the public.

It’s located at 2199 North Flajole Road, about a quarter mile north of Erickson Road. The Erickson Road Bridge is currently out, so please call (989) 631-3067 for further directions or more information.