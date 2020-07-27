Group Plans Protest After Weekend Arrest
A protest organized by a local group called “The Ghost of George Floyd” was scheduled Monday afternoon in front of The Saginaw County Governmental Center after a weekend incident in which a member was tasered and arrested.
The group was holding a demonstration near the Saginaw Police union hall and disagreed with officers over whether they were on private property.
The group posted the video below on their Facebook page. The group said their initial demonstration was to demand that police unions acknowledge police brutality and white supremacy.