Group of Lizzo’s dancers release statement defending singer

▶ Watch Video: “I was mortified”: Former dancers suing Lizzo describe moments with singer

A group of dancers who worked with Lizzo on her TV show and tour are defending the singer after three other former backup dancers accused her of sexual harassment and a toxic work environment in a lawsuit filed earlier this month.

A post was shared on the Instagram account for “THE BIG GRRRLS,” which is dedicated to Lizzo’s TV show about choosing backup dancers. “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Girls” aired on Amazon Prime in 2022, and won the Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding reality competition program.

“We have had the time of our lives on The Special Tour,” the post reads. “We have been so honored to share the stage with such amazing talent. This tour experience has been beyond just #Special! The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly ask for.”

The group goes on to thank Lizzo for “shattering limitations and kicking in the door way” for the dancers.

While Lizzo is known for her message of body positivity, she has been accused of “fat shaming” at least one of her dancers, according to the lawsuit filed by Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez. The trio also accuse Lizzo of disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment.

While the lawsuit details several instances of alleged misconduct while touring with Lizzo, the dancers defending her say the singer helped create a platform for them to have a purpose.

“We’ve been traveling and exploring new horizons of the world. So many advantages to prevailing over hardships that society and the entertainment and beauty industry can bring,” the post reads.

After the lawsuit gained widespread attention, Lizzo responded with a statement, calling the women’s claims “sensationalized stories.”

“Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” she said in her statement. “These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

In the lawsuit, the dancers say they were accused of drinking while on tour – which they denied. They say they were fired shortly after that incident.

They also claim Lizzo and her dance team captain, Shirlene Quigley, who is named as defendant in the suit, pressured them into going to a sex show in Amsterdam’s red light district. Davis alleges Lizzo pressured her and Rodriguez into engaging with a nude performer during the show, even though she said “no” several times.

Davis also alleges Lizzo alluded to Davis’ weight gain several times, saying she was “worried” about her at one point.

CBS News has reached out to a representative at Amazon Prime Video for further comment on the statement shared by the “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Girls” account.