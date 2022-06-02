      Weather Alert

Group Heads to Trial for Birch Run Murder

Jun 2, 2022 @ 6:30am

Four people are bound over to Circuit Court in Saginaw County for a murder trial.

Faith Lord, Jorden Schmitzer, Kyle Bostic and Nolan Croton are accused of killing Scott Engelhardt at his Birch Run home last October and setting his house of fire. The suspects are charged with several felonies, including felony murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, felony firearm, first-degree arson, and unlawful imprisonment.

Lord’s mother, Patricia Lord, also faces charges for telling the group to set the house on fire to conceal evidence of their crimes. The group entered Engelhardt’s home with the intent of robbing him of drugs and other items, according to police.

