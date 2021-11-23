Ground Shakes for Miles After Flint House Explosion

A “seismic-like” event has been reported in the Flint area.
Volcanodiscovery,com reports an unconfirmed magnitude 3.6 event that took place Monday, November 22 around 9:30 p.m., 8.3 miles southwest of Flint. Preliminary data suggests the event was at a depth of about 10 kilometers. Reports of the ground shaking have been called into Genesee County Central Dispatch from communities like Flint, Grand Blanc, Burton and Mundy Township.
Those reports followed a house explosion in the 3900 block of Hogarth Ave. in Flint, which affected between 10-15 other homes and hospitalized at least two people. Three other people have been reported missing in that incident.
Consumers Energy was on the scene to shut gas off to the affected structures.
Shelters are available for anyone displaced by the explosion at:
It isn’t clear if a quake caused the explosion or if the explosion registered as an earthquake due to the sheer force of the blast. However, some reports say the house may have been a meth lab.
Anyone who may have felt the ground shaking can visit volcanodiscovery.com to briefly describe the experience.