Ground Broken For Bay City Realtor Park Upgrade

Groundbreaking for the Bay City Realtor Park upgrade.

Realtor Park on Bay City’s west side just off Veterans Memorial Bridge will see a major facelift following a groundbreaking ceremony Friday.

Paul Gaiser of this year’s Bay County Leadership class sponsored by the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce says the focal point will be a 16 foot tall, six foot wide sculpture by local artist Jason Graham showing the Saginaw River flowing out to Saginaw Bay as it would look on a map.

Gaiser added other upgrades will include new trees, benches and lighting. Organizers want the park upgrade to tie
in to efforts to refurbish housing in the surrounding neighborhoods.  The Michigan Economic Development Corporation provided a $30,000 grant to supplement private donations with the total investment amounting to about $85,000.

