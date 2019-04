Tall ships docked in Bay City during the 2016 port visit. (Photo courtesy of the Tall Ship Celebration)

Kroger stores across Michigan are selling tickets to Bay City’s Tall Ship Celebration festival at a discount.

Ticket prices are normally $8 before June 30th and $10 beginning July 1st. All 121 Kroger stores are selling the tickets at $1 off throughout the sale period.

Tickets are also available at http://tallshipcelebration.com The tall ship festival takes place July 18th through the 21st in Bay City’s Wenonah and Veterans Memorial Parks.