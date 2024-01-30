Greyhound bus crash in Alabama leaves at least 1 dead, several hurt

At least one person was killed and several others were hurt in a crash involving a Greyhound bus late Monday night in north-central Alabama, near the Tennessee state line, authorities say.

The driver of a car died in the incident, Greyhound said in a statement to CBS News on Tuesday. The bus driver and eight passengers were taken to area hospitals. Six passengers have been treated and released, according to the company.

“We are shocked and saddened by this incident, and our thoughts and sympathy are with all who were involved, as well as their families,” the company said. “We are working at this time to give our full support to those affected by this accident.”

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. spokesperson Don Webster told CBS Huntsville, Alabama, affiliate WHNT-TV one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West told the station numerous agencies were at the scene. The sheriff’s office in neighboring Madison County said on social media that it was one of them.

The crash happened near Ardmore, Alabama, as the bus was traveling from Tallahassee, Florida, to Nashville, Tennessee, Greyhound said.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the accident.