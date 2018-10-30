Gretchen Whitmer Chris Crossing The State Seeking Votes

With a little more than a week before the election, Democrat candidate for Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, is making a bus tour of the state. Stopping at the City Market Tuesday morning in Bay City, Whitmer outlines top issues in the race as the roads, health care, education, job training and removing the retirement tax on senior citizens.

Whitmer said her opponent Bill Schuette’s two years of inaction about the Flint water crisis proves he was not on duty to help solve the contaminated water problem. She was critical of Schuette joining other Republican attorneys general in multiple lawsuits challenging the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obama Care.

Whitmer urged supporters in Bay City and Saginaw to vote, make phone calls, send emails and take others to the polls with you on election day.

Whitmer said she can’t do it alone, she needs the help of fellow Democrats running for the state legislature, Michigan Supreme Court, Congress and the U. S. Senate.

