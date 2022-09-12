Greta Van Fleet Cancels Two Michigan Shows

(source: Wikipedia)

Local fans of Greta Van Fleet will be disappointed following the band’s cancellation of two upcoming shows.

The band was scheduled to perform in Flint Tuesday night and in Ypsilanti on Wednesday as part of their Dreams in Gold tour. However, the band says in a Facebook post that production and logistical issues beyond their control are preventing them from playing those venues. Refunds and more information will be available at the point of purchase.

No other tour dates have been affected.