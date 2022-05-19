Greenleaf Trust Opens New Midland Location

Greenleaf Trust, an independent Michigan-chartered, trust-only bank and wealth management firm, announced the opening of its newest office in Midland.
The firm also announced the hire of Jennifer West to serve as Managing Director of Greenleaf Trust’s Great Lakes Bay Region. Located at 117 E. Main St., the new office will house a client centric team to provide holistic wealth management, trust administration, and retirement plan administration solutions. They’ll also collaborate with Greenleaf Trust’s independent in-house research team, which is a key element of the firm’s ability to provide services driven exclusively by each client’s unique needs and goals. The trust manages more than 17 billion dollars in assets.
West comes to Greenleaf Trust after spending nearly 20 years in the banking industry, most recently as a vice president with TCF Wealth Management. She also serves as Chair of Emerald Evening, is on the Board of Trustees of Hidden Harvest, as a member of the Midland Noon Rotary and Midland 100 Clubs and more. West is also a graduate of Leadership Midland and the Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance Institute for Leaders. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from Central Michigan University.