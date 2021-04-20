Green New Deal set to be reintroduced by Markey and Ocasio-Cortez

▶ Watch Video: A look at consequences of rising sea levels as 56% of Americans call climate change “urgent”

Senator Edward Markey and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez plan to reintroduce the Green New Deal on Tuesday.

The last iteration of the joint resolution, which the two Democrats introduced over two years ago, was a climate protection wish list for progressives and became a prime point of attack for conservatives. This week, progressives are expanding that proposal into a broader package of plans that is likely to test where the Democratic party’s ideals stand.

The original proposal set an objective of the country taking on a “leading role” in helping the planet reach net-zero emissions by the year 2050. To reach that lofty goal, the plan called for the U.S. to wean itself off of fossil fuels and create high-paying green energy jobs.

But the resolution was stopped with a cloture vote in the then GOP-controlled Senate before it could proceed.

With Democratic control of Congress and the presidency, progressives on Monday broadened the “Green New Deal” stamp to include a proposal geared toward addressing pollution in low-income communities and one focused on cities with lead in their water supply.

Ocasio-Cortez and Markey also plan on Tuesday to introduce the Civilian Climate Corps Act, a nod to President Joe Biden’s January executive order that called for a plan to create a group by that name. The Corps would exist “to mobilize the next generation of conservation and resilience workers and maximize the creation of accessible training opportunities and good jobs,” the order read.

But even with probable support for some portions of the Green New Deal agenda, it faces massive hurdles on Capitol Hill. Even if the measure were to pass in the House, where moderate Democrats have previously voiced opposition to it, it would require the support of 10 Republican senators to reach Mr. Biden’s desk.