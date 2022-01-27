      Weather Alert

“Green Gaiter Bandit” sought for 14 bank robberies or attempts

CBS News
Jan 27, 2022 @ 10:13am

An unidentified suspect the FBI is calling the “Green Gaiter Bandit” is wanted in connection with over a dozen bank robberies or attempts in Southern California.

Authorities have asked for public help identifying the suspect, who was given his nickname based on a green face and neck covering he is seen wearing in some surveillance images. 

He is believed to be a white male with grey hair who is about six feet tall and between 50 and 60 years old. He has been seen wearing a tan jacket as well as gaiters in colors other than green, and “a variation of workwear-style clothing,” authorities said Wednesday. 

The string of robberies or attempts he is suspected in — at least 14 in total — date back to October, with the latest taking place last Friday. The targeted banks have included Chase and Wells Fargo branches.

During robberies, he normally approaches a teller, and demands money verbally or with a note, or both, authorities said. 

The FBI as well as the Huntington Beach Police Department, the Costa Mesa Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the Gardena Police Department, the Placentia Police Department and the Torrance Police Department are conducting the investigation.

