Greek Festival Founder Passes Away
source: Case Funeral Home
One of the founders of Saginaw Township’s popular Greek Festival has passed away. Dr. Louis Economou died Monday at the age of 80, after a long illness. Economou came to the U.S. from Greece as a child, when his father, a Greek Orthodox priest, was assigned to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Saginaw. Economou was a four-sport athlete at Saginaw High School and Alma College, and later became a teacher, coach and administrator working in the Houghton Lake, Saginaw and Carrollton districts.
Economou’s obituary calls him a pivotal figure at St. Demetrios, where he served in many capacities, but most notably as founder of the Greek Festival. He leaves his wife, Soula, two daughters and two grandchildren.
A visitation for Economou is being held Monday from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Case Funeral Home in Saginaw Township, with a private service on Tuesday at St. Demetrios, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
His full obituary can be seen here : https://www.casefuneralhome.com/obituaries/Dr-Louis-Gregory–Economou-PhD?obId=15361231#/obituaryInfo