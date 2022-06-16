Greek Fest Organizers Must Scramble to Recover From Storm

Organizers of the Greek Fest in Saginaw Township had completed their set up work for this weekend’s Annual Greek Festival only to see an overnight thunderstorm knock down at least one tent and spread tables and chairs around the site. Restoration work should be able to finish before the Festival opens Friday and runs through Sunday.
A powerful line of thunderstorms with gusty winds swept through the Tri-City Area around 4:30 Thursday morning downing trees, limbs and power lines across the area. Bay County was hardest hit with 6,000 Consumers customers losing power.