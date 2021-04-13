Great Place to Work® and Fortune Name Dow One of 100 Best Companies to Work For®
Dow Midland (source: Dow)
Midland-based Dow has earned a place on the Great Place to Work® and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, for the first time, ranking number 99. Dow is only one of three manufacturing companies to make the list and is the only materials science company.
The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® recognition is described as the global authority on workplace culture based on analysis of survey responses from more than half a million current employees across the U.S. In that survey, 73 percent of U.S. Dow employees said it was a great place to work. This number is 14 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company. 60 percent of each company’s score was based on confidential employee feedback. The remaining 40 percent was based on the programs each company created to support their people and communities in response to the pandemic.
“In 2020, we faced many challenges – from the COVID-19 global pandemic, long overdue national attention on race and social injustice, to some of the most severe weather events in recent history – all of which impacted friends, families and communities around the world,” said Jim Fitterling, Dow chairman and chief executive officer. “The resilience and fortitude of Team Dow enabled us to not only persevere through these events, but to emerge stronger from them, and is why we have earned a ranking on this prestigious list.”
Great Place to Work® surveyed employees on issues including how trustworthy, caring and fair companies are in times of crises; employees’ physical, emotional and financial health; and a company’s broader community impact. Particular attention was paid to how employees’ experiences varied depending on their job role, gender, race/ethnicity, payroll status, and other characteristics to ensure that the company is creating a great workplace for all. To learn more about Dow’s survey results click here.
“I’m incredibly proud of this recognition, because it is based on the actions we took and commitments we made, and more importantly reflects what our employees are saying and experiencing in our culture,” said Karen S. Carter, Dow chief human resources officer and chief inclusion officer. “It is a true testament of the hard work and dedication of all of Team Dow.”
Dow has also been recognized by Great Place to Work® in several other countries around the world including: 2021 Best Workplaces™ in Argentina, Colombia and Saudi Arabia.