Great Lakes Loons to Kick Off Season Opener

(photo by Michael Percha)

The Midwest League baseball club Great Lakes Loons will visit the Lake County Captains Thursday, April 4 in the minor league team’s season opener.

Arriving in Midland Sunday from spring training at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, the team is looking to develop a roster comprised of new talent and some seasoned players. Team manager John Shoemaker says their number one goal is to keep their intensity and enthusiasm up, while improving as a team and possibly going to the playoffs are goals as well. Shoemaker wants to see where the team’s strength lies as the season progresses.

This is Shoemaker’s fourth season managing the Loons. He was team manager in 2011-2012, then returned in 2018.

The Loons are an affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. They won one league championship in 2016.

Thursday’s game starts at 6:30 p.m. in Eastlake, Ohio. For a complete line-up and schedule, visit www.milb.com/great-lakes.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Saginaw Shooting Under Investigation Saginaw County Man charged with Elder Financial Abuse SVSU Fire Damages Brown Hall Dow Chemical Splitting from DowDuPont New Business Hopes To Leave A Footprint In The Great Lakes Bay Region Iosco County House Fire Kills One
Comments