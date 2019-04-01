Great Lakes Loons to Kick Off Season Opener

The Midwest League baseball club Great Lakes Loons will visit the Lake County Captains Thursday, April 4 in the minor league team’s season opener.

Arriving in Midland Sunday from spring training at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, the team is looking to develop a roster comprised of new talent and some seasoned players. Team manager John Shoemaker says their number one goal is to keep their intensity and enthusiasm up, while improving as a team and possibly going to the playoffs are goals as well. Shoemaker wants to see where the team’s strength lies as the season progresses.

This is Shoemaker’s fourth season managing the Loons. He was team manager in 2011-2012, then returned in 2018.

The Loons are an affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. They won one league championship in 2016.

Thursday’s game starts at 6:30 p.m. in Eastlake, Ohio. For a complete line-up and schedule, visit www.milb.com/great-lakes.