Great Lakes Bay Health Centers – Old Town Moving to New Location

Great Lakes Bay Health Centers will be relocating their Old Town Community Health Center in the fall of 2022. The current facility is at
804 S. Hamilton St. Shaheen Development is constructing the new building at 700 Court St. in Saginaw.
“Shaheen Development is excited to be involved in this transformational and important project for the Old Town Saginaw community. We are grateful to the leadership of the Great Lakes Bay Health Centers for their vision and commitment to the health and well-being of the residents of the Great Lakes Bay Region,” said Peter Shaheen, Vice President of Shaheen Development.
The new Great Lakes Bay Health Centers – Old Town location will provide multiple services in one location, including Primary Care, WIC, Physical Therapy, Behavioral Health, Eye Care and more.
“I am excited for this opportunity to better provide much needed services for our patients and our community through this
partnership to continue to change lives because we care,” said Dr. Brenda Coughlin, President and CEO of Great Lakes Bay Health Centers.