Great Lakes Bay Health Centers Hosts Vaccine Clinic for Children

The Great Lakes Bay Health Centers in Saginaw is providing a COID-19 vaccine clinic for kids ages 5-11 Wednesday, November 17.
Most of the COVID vaccine clinics are normally held during school hours. The health center wants to provide the opportunity to children and their parents to get vaccinated after school, so the clinic will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the center’s location at 229 Gallager. Prizes, giveaways and gift certificates will be given to kids who receive the vaccine.
For more information, call (989) 399-1610.