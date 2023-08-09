Great Lakes Bay Health Centers Celebrate National Health Centers Week

It’s National Health Centers Week and the Great Lakes Bay Health Centers is hosting their 16th annual National Health Center Week community event at a new location Thursday.

From 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M., the public is invited to the Saginaw County Courthouse lawn at 111 South Michigan Avenue in Saginaw for health and dental screenings, health enrollment assistance, community resources, giveaways and much more.

Great Lakes Bay Health Centers has 32 locations which provide medical and dental services to over 50,000 patients a year, in 16 counties throughout Michigan. Community health centers across the country are the first to respond with wrap around care during disasters and health emergencies and help to lower health care costs by $24 billion a year, reducing the rate of chronic diseases and stimulating local economies.