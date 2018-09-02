Grazing School 2018

Date: September 27, 2018 – September 28, 2018

Time: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Contact: Jerry Lindquist, lindquis@msu.edu, 231-832-6139; Misty Klotz, klotzmis@msu.edu, 269- 671-2402

MSU is Offering Grazing School at Two Locations

Michigan State University Extension is offering grazing school for dairy, livestock and small ruminant producers at two locations in Michigan simultaneously via high speed video conferencing in September. There will be a team of experts at each location that will broadcast their expertise to the different sites with technology that allows for interactive chat from participants with those experts. This technology allows for additional expertise to be shared and expanded networking of producers through various online and face-to-face discussions.

Grazing school will be held on Sept. 27 and 28, 2018 and will begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday and concluding at 4 p.m. on Friday

The two-day school will be offered at the following locations:

1. The MSU W.K. Kellogg Biological Station Farm and Dairy Meeting Room in Hickory Corners, Michigan.

Address: 10461 N. 40th St., Hickory Corners, MI 49060

2. The MSU Lake City Research Center in Lake City, Michigan

Address: 5401 W. Jennings Rd., Lake City, MI 49551

Participants only need to attend the closest location to participate in the full school and gain the expertise of speakers around the state of MI.

The goal of the school is to blend classroom instruction with in-field education and the latest animal/forage research to give participants an in-depth introduction to grazing management.

Registration information:

Registration is $125 for one participant; $220 for two participants

Feature presentations will cover approaches to:

Introduction to managed grazing

Pasture management and decision making

Livestock nutrition and requirements on pasture

Forage yield determination and pasture allocation

Grass and legume species identification

Pasture soil fertility and management

Grazing systems, layout and design

Water systems and requirements

Building and using fence for grazing

Pasture establishment and improvement

Experts Participating In-Person at KBS :

Kim Cassida, Ph.D., MSU Forage Specialist

Forage Specialist Richard Ehrhardt Ph.D., MSU Small Ruminant Specialist

Small Ruminant Specialist Kevin Gould, Beef Educator, MSU Extension

Extension Dean Baas, Cover Crops Educator, MSU Extension

Extension Phil Kaatz, Forage Educator, MSU Extension

Extension Brook Willke, Ph.D., Kellogg Farm Manager, W.K. Kellogg Biological Station, Farm

Howard Straub III, Dairy Manager, W.K. Kellogg Biological Station, Pasture Dairy Center

Experts Participating In-Person at Lake City: