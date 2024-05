Grayson Murray, two-time PGA tour winner, dies at 30

▶ Watch Video: PGA Championship gets underway in Kentucky

Pro-golfer Grayson Murray died Saturday, PGA officials said. The two-time PGA Tour winner was 30 years old.

“We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

Murray – citing an illness – withdrew Friday during the second round of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, CBS Sports reported.

PGA officials said grief counselors will be made available at all venues this week and will release more information as it becomes available.

Murray won his second PGA TOUR title at this year’s Sony Open in Hawaii. He played golf at Wake Forest University, East Carolina University and Arizona State University before turning professional. He won his first title at the 2017 Barbasol Championship when he was 23 years old.

