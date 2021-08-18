Gratiot County Teen Sentenced as Juvenile In Sister’s Death

A 17-year-old Gratiot County teen is only receiving probation for the accidental shooting death of his 11-year-old sister.
Corbin Redman pleaded guilty earlier this year to killing his sister Addison with a 20-guage shotgun at their Arcada Township home in 2019. While tried in adult court, he was sentenced Monday, August 16 as a juvenile.
During his probation, Redman must remain under curfew for three months, not own or live in a residence with a firearm, complete a psychological evaluation when requested by the state, can’t violate criminal law or leave the state without the court’s permission. The probationary terms will be revisited after two years. A court can extend that period if the teen doesn’t meet the requirements of his sentence.