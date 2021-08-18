      Weather Alert

Gratiot County Teen Sentenced as Juvenile In Sister’s Death

Michael Percha
Aug 18, 2021 @ 8:10am
(Alpha Media file photo)

A 17-year-old Gratiot County teen is only receiving probation for the accidental shooting death of his 11-year-old sister.

Corbin Redman pleaded guilty earlier this year to killing his sister Addison with a 20-guage shotgun at their Arcada Township home in 2019. While tried in adult court, he was sentenced Monday, August 16 as a juvenile.

During his probation, Redman must remain under curfew for three months, not own or live in a residence with a firearm, complete a psychological evaluation when requested by the state, can’t violate criminal law or leave the state without the court’s permission. The probationary terms will be revisited after two years. A court can extend that period if the teen doesn’t meet the requirements of his sentence.

Popular Posts
Saginaw County Police Investigating Thomas Twp Stabbing
Bay County Posts County Clerk Vacancy
Consumers In the Process of Restoring Power to Michigan Homes and Businesses Following Overnight Storm
Saginaw Man Shot In Bay City
Flint Teen Killed Before 16th Birthday
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On