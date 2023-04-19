Gratiot County Police Searching for Runaway Teen

A St. Louis teen is missing and police are asking for the public’s help locating him.

14-year-old Jaelyn Winters was last seen wearing a blue Detroit Lions number 21 jersey with the name “BUSH” on the back, grey sweatpants, a black hat, and purple and orange shoes with his initials on them. Jaelyn is five feet tall, 125 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he ran away from home and believe he may be in Mt. Pleasant or Midland.

Anyone with information about Jaelyn’s whereabouts is asked to call (989) 875-7505.