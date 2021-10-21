Gratiot Ave Closed Due to Downed Power Lines

Gratiot Ave. in Saginaw near the Country club has been closed by responders after a vehicle crashed into a pole causing power lines to come down across the roadway.
Crews, including Saginaw police and Saginaw Township fire & police, had Gratiot closed from Hannum Blvd. to Golfview Dr. after the reported crash near the intersection with Davis dr.
Alerts were sent out around 10:30pm Wednesday evening with the initial crash report, and again around midnight informing nearby drivers to avoid the area for the next 4- 5 hours while lines were replaced.
More updates will be given as provided by Saginaw & Saginaw Township officials. No injuries have yet been reported as a result of the crash.