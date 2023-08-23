Grants Available For Watershed Conservation

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced 19 grants totaling approximately $600,000 for projects that will support watershed organizations with conservation and education efforts.

The watershed council support grants are funded under Michigan’s Public act 166 of 2022. Grants are limited to $40,000 per applicant, and the project will be completed within a year of receiving the grants. Among the activities funded are organizational and administrative support for watershed organizations, and outreach and educational activities for a variety of watershed issues including new efforts for underrepresented audiences, installing best management practices to control nonpoint sources of pollution, developing watershed management plan elements, water quality and aquatic life monitoring, assessment of environmental justice issues and audiences, and desktop and field inventories of nonpoint sources of pollution.

The Saginaw County Health Department was selected to receive $19,960, and the Saginaw Conservation District was selected to receive $16,075. The grants are issued by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s Nonpoint Source Program, which helps local stakeholders reduce pollution and excess runoff by supporting efforts to develop and launch watershed management plans. The Nonpoint Source Program typically issues three requests for proposals each year with the next available later this month. It will be Posted at http://Michigan.gov/NPS.