Grants Available for Bay County Non-Profits
(Alpha Media file photo)
The Bay County Growth Alliance Fund, through Bay Area Community Foundation, will award to projects that focus on economic growth through community development and improved quality of life in Bay County.
Applications are now available to 501(c)(3) organizations in Bay County for a new grant opportunity. The Alliance has established a new fund with the Bay Area Community Foundation to offer financial assistance and support services to the business community and nonprofit sector. The fund will award five to ten thousand dollars per project through the foundation’s semiannual grant process. Semiannual Grant Funds are also available for a wide variety of programs including arts and culture, community initiatives, education, youth, the environment, health and wellness, human services, and recreation.
To apply, organizations can contact Joni King at 989-893-4438 to discuss their project and receive log-in information for the online application. Applications are available now and are due by September 21.