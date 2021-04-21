      Weather Alert

Grand Rapids Man Arrested in Frankenmuth On Sexual Assault of a Minor Charges

Michael Percha
Apr 21, 2021 @ 11:41am
(Alpha Media file photo)

Police in Frankenmuth recently arrested a Grand Rapids man for sexually assaulting a minor.

33-year-old Kevin Nawrot faces 25 years to life in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Saginaw County girl. The investigation of the assault began in March. Police say Nawrot met the girl online and met up with her at a Frankenmuth hotel at least once, where the alleged assault took place.

Nawrot is being held without bond in the Saginaw County Jail. He faces seven charges, three of which are first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Popular Posts
Shaheen Development Starts Construction of New Medical Facility in Saginaw
STARS Temporarily Suspends Rides to Wellness Services Due to COVID
Bay City Car Fire Also Damages Home
Saginaw County Board of Commissioners District One Vacancy
Saginaw Shooting Kills 16-Year-Old
Sports News