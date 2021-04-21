Grand Rapids Man Arrested in Frankenmuth On Sexual Assault of a Minor Charges
(Alpha Media file photo)
Police in Frankenmuth recently arrested a Grand Rapids man for sexually assaulting a minor.
33-year-old Kevin Nawrot faces 25 years to life in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Saginaw County girl. The investigation of the assault began in March. Police say Nawrot met the girl online and met up with her at a Frankenmuth hotel at least once, where the alleged assault took place.
Nawrot is being held without bond in the Saginaw County Jail. He faces seven charges, three of which are first-degree criminal sexual conduct.