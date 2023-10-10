WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Grand Jury to Convene in Saginaw County Cold Case

By jonathan.dent
October 10, 2023 2:00AM EDT
A grand jury will determine if there’s enough evidence to bring charges in an over 30-year-old cold case.

Authorities say a suspect has been developed for the murder of 21-year-old Michelle LaLonde, whose body was discovered in a burned vehicle under the Zilwaukee Bridge in 1992. Instead of a standard preliminary hearing, police say prosecutors will bring their case before a grand jury comprised of local civilians who will decide if criminal charges can be brought. Authorities say subpoenas will be issued to bring in witnesses who previously refused to cooperate in the investigation.

The identity of the suspect has not been released, and police have not said when the grand jury is expected to be convened.

