Grand Blanc Township Man Killed in Arenac County Crash

Authorities in Arenac County say one man was killed after his vehicle was rear-ended by a semi truck Friday afternoon.

According to police, a 63-year-old Grand Blanc Township man was driving north on M-65 a little ways south of Twining when his vehicle was struck by a semi around 12:30 p.m. Investigators say the crash caused the man’s vehicle to cross into the southbound lanes, where it crashed into a pickup truck pulling a camper. The Grand Blanc Township man died of his injuries. No information has been released on the condition of the other drivers.

The crash is still under investigation.