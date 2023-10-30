Grand Blanc Township Crash Kills Flushing Man

Police are investigating a crash in Grand Blanc Township that claimed the life of a 34-year-old man from Flushing Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the intersection of McCandlish Road and Misty Meadows around 1:45 p.m. Investigators say a 2021 Honda Passport was turning left onto McCandlish Road, when it was struck by an eastbound 2005 Toyota Scion. The 34-year-old man was driving the Toyota and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Authorities say he was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Honda, a 64-year-old man from Grand Blanc Township, was not injured.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be factors.