Grammys 2021: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were held Sunday night on CBS. Trevor Noah hosted the ceremony from the Los Angeles Convention Center, just across the street from the award show’s usual home at the Staples Center. As with other award shows held during the pandemic, there was no live audience for the Grammys this year, save for a limited number of performers and nominees.

Performers at the event included Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Beyoncé led the field with nine nominations and, after picking up the 28th Grammy win of her career, she broke the record for the most Grammy wins ever by a female artist and most Grammy wins ever by a singer. Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Swift each scored six nominations themselves, and Swift took home her third Album of the Year award.

Beyoncé accepts the Best R&B Performance award for “Black Parade” onstage during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Below is a full list of nominees and winners:

Record of the Year

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish — Winner

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé

“Colors” — Black Pumas

“Rockstar” — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So” — Doja Cat

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

“Circles” — Post Malone

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS accept the Record of the Year award for “Everything I Wanted” onstage during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Album of the Year

“Folklore” — Taylor Swift — Winner

“Chilombo” — Jhené Aiko

“Black Pumas” (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas

“Everyday Life” — Coldplay

“Djesse Vol. 3” — Jacob Collier

“Women in Music Pt. III” — Haim

“Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa

“Hollywood’s Bleeding” — Post Malone

Song of the Year

“I Can’t Breathe” — H.E.R. — Winner

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé

“The Box” — Roddy Ricch

“Cardigan” — Taylor Swift

“Circles” — Post Malone

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

“If the World Was Ending” — JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

(L-R) H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas accept the Song of the Year award for “I Can’t Breathe” onstage during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Best New Artist

Megan Thee Stallion — Winner

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Noah Cyrus

Chika

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Watermelon Sugar” — Harry Styles — Winner

“Yummy” — Justin Bieber

“Say So” — Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

“Cardigan” — Taylor Swift

Harry Styles performing at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Rain on Me” — Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande — Winner

“Un Dia (One Day)” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

“Intentions” — Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

“Dynamite” — BTS

“Exile” — Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“American Standard” — James Taylor — Winner

“Blue Umbrella” — Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian

“True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter” — Harry Connick Jr.

“Unfollow the Rules” — Rufus Wainwright

“Judy” — Renée Zellweger

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa — Winner

“Changes” — Justin Bieber

“Chromatica” — Lady Gaga

“Fine Line” — Harry Styles

“Folklore” — Taylor Swift

Due Lipa performs at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 14, 2021. CBS

Best Dance Recording

“10%” — Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis — Winner

“On My Mind” — Diplo & Sidepiece

“My High” — Disclosure, Aminé and Slowthai

“The Difference” — Flume featuring Toro y Moi

“Both of Us” — Jayda G

Best Dance/Electronic Album

“Bubba” — Kaytranada — Winner

“Kick I” — Arca

“Energy” — Disclosure

“Planet’s Mad” — Baauer

“Good Faith” — Madeon

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

“Live at the Royal Albert Hall” — Snarky Puppy — Winner

“Axiom” — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah

“Chronology of a Dream: Live at The Village Vanguard” — Jon Batiste

“Take the Stairs” — Black Violin

“Americana” — Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell

Best Rock Performance

“Shameika” — Fiona Apple — Winner

“The Steps” — HAIM

“Stay High” — Brittany Howard

“Not” — Big Thief

“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers

“Daylight” — Grace Potter

Best Metal Performance

“Bum-Rush” — Body Count — Winner

“Underneath” — Code Orange

“The In-Between” — In This Moment

“Bloodmoney” — Poppy

“Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe)” — Power Trip

Best Rock Song

“Stay High” — Brittany Howard — Winner

“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers

“Lost in Yesterday” — Tame Impala

“Not” — Big Thief

“Shameika” — Fiona Apple

Best Rock Album

“The New Abnormal” — The Strokes — Winner

“A Hero’s Death” — Fontaines D.C.

“Kiwanuka” — Michael Kiwanuka

“Daylight” — Grace Potter

“Sound & Fury” — Sturgill Simpson

Best Alternative Music Album

“Fetch the Bolt Cutters” — Fiona Apple — Winner

“Hyperspace” — Beck

“Punisher” — Phoebe Bridgers

“Jaime” — Brittany Howard

“The Slow Rush” — Tame Impala

Best R&B Performance

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé — Winner

“Lightning & Thunder” — Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend

“All I Need” — Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

“Goat Head” — Brittany Howard

“See Me” — Emily King

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Anything for You” — Ledisi — Winner

“Sit On Down” — The Baylor Project featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

“Wonder What She Thinks of Me” — Chloe x Halle

“Let Me Go” — Mykal Kilgore

“Distance” — Yebba

Best R&B Song

“Better Than I Imagined” — Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello — Winner

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé

“Collide” — Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG

“Do It” — Chloe x Halle

“Slow Down” — Skip Marley & H.E.R.

Best Progressive R&B Album

“It Is What It Is” — Thundercat — Winner

“Chilombo” — Jhené Aiko

“Ungodly Hour” — Chloe x Halle

“Free Nationals” — Free Nationals

“F*** Yo Feelings” — Robert Glasper

Best R&B Album

“Bigger Love” — John Legend — Winner

“Happy 2 Be Here” — Ant Clemons

“Take Time” — Giveon

“To Feel Love/D” — Luke James

“All Rise” — Gregory Porter

Best Rap Performance

“Savage” — Megan thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé — Winner

“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop” — DaBaby

“Whats Poppin” — Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby

“Dior” — Pop Smoke

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak — Winner

“Rockstar” — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Laugh Now Cry Later” — Drake featuring Lil Durk

“The Box” — Roddy Ricch

“Highest in the Room” — Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

“Savage” — Megan thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé — Winner

“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby

“The Box” — Roddy Ricch

“Laugh Now Cry Later” — Drake featuring Lil Durk

“Rockstar” — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion accept the best rap performance award for “Savage” onstage during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Best Rap Album

“King’s Disease” — Nas — Winner

“Black Habits” — D Smoke

“Alfredo” — Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

“A Written Testimony” — Jay Electronica

“The Allegory” — Royce da 5’9″

Best Country Solo Performance

“When My Amy Prays” — Vince Gill — Winner

“Stick That in Your Country Song” — Eric Church

“Who You Thought I Was” — Brandy Clark

“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert

“Black Like Me” — Mickey Guyton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber — Winner

“All Night” — Brothers Osborne

“Ocean” — Lady A

“Sugar Coat” — Little Big Town

“Some People Do” — Old Dominion

Best Country Song

“Crowded Table” — The Highwomen — Winner

“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert

“The Bones” — Maren Morris

“More Hearts Than Mine” — Ingrid Andress

“Some People Do” — Old Dominion

Best Country Album

“Wildcard” — Miranda Lambert — Winner

“Nightfall” — Little Big Town

“Never Will” — Ashley McBryde

“Lady Like” — Ingrid Andress

“Your Life Is a Record” — Brandy Clark

Best New Age Album

“More Guitar Stories” — Jim “Kimo” West — Winner

“Songs from the Bardo” — Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith

“Periphery” — Priya Darshini

“Form//Less” — Superposition

“Meditations” — Cory Wong & Jon Batiste

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“All Blues” — Chick Corea, soloist — Winner

“Guinnevere” — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, soloist

“Pachamama” — Regina Carter, soloist

“Tomorrow is the Question” — Julian Lage, soloist

“Celia” — Gerald Clayton, soloist

“Moe Honk” — Joshua Redman, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

“Secrets are the Best Stories” — Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez — Winner

“ONA” — Thana Alexa

“Modern Ancestors” — Carmen Lundy

“Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper” — Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

“What’s the Hurry” — Kenny Washington

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

“Trilogy 2” — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade — Winner

“on the tender spot of every calloused moment” — Ambrose Akinmusire

“Waiting Game” — Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science

“Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard” — Gerald Clayton

“RoundAgain” — Redman Mehldau McBride Blade

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

“Data Lords” — Maria Schneider Orchestra — Winner

“Dialogues on Race” — Gregg August

“Monk’estra Plays John Beasley” — John Beasley

“The Intangible Between” — Orrin Evans and The Captain Black Big Band

“Songs You Like a Lot” — John Hollenbeck with Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace and The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

“Four Questions” — Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra — Winner

“Tradiciones” — Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra

“City of Dreams” — Chico Pinheiro

“Viento y Tiempo – Live at Blue Note Tokyo” — Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola

“Trane’s Delight” — Poncho Sanchez

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Movin’ On” — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music — Winner

“Wonderful is Your Name” — Melvin Crispell III

“Release (Live)” — Ricky Dillard featuring Tiff Joy

“Come Together” — Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Presents: The Good News

“Won’t Let Go” — Travis Greene

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“There Was Jesus” — Zach Williams & Dolly Parton — Winner

“The Blessing (Live)” — Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship

“Sunday Morning” — Lecrae featuring Kirk Franklin

“Holy Water” — We the Kingdom

“Famous For (I Believe)” — Tauren Wells featuring Jenn Johnson

Best Gospel Album

“Gospel According to PJ” — PJ Morton — Winner

“2econd Wind: ReadY” — Anthony Brown & group therAPy

“My Tribute” — Myron Butler

“Choirmaster” — Ricky Dillard

“Kierra” — Kierra Sheard

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“Jesus is King” — Kanye West — Winner

“Run to The Father” — Cody Carnes

“All of My Best Friends” — Hillsong Young & Free

“Holy Water” — We the Kingdom

“Citizen of Heaven” — Tauren Wells

Best Roots Gospel Album

“Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)” — Fisk Jubilee Singers — Winner

“Beautiful Day” — Mark Bishop

“20/20” — The Crabb Family

“What Christmas Really Means” — The Erwins

“Something Beautiful” — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Best Latin Pop Album or Urban Album

“YHLQMDLG” — Bad Bunny — Winner

“Por Primera Vez” — Camilo

“Mesa Para Dos” — Kany García

“Pausa” — Ricky Martin

“3:33” — Debi Nova

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

“La Conquista del Espacio” — Fito Paez — Winner

“Aura” — Bajofondo

“MONSTRUO” — Cami

“Sobrevolando” — Cultura Profética

“Miss Colombia” — Lido Pimienta

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

“Un Canto por México, Vol. 1” — Natalia Lafourcade — Winner

“Hecho en México” — Alejandro Fernández

“La Serenata” — Lupita Infante

“Bailando Sones y Huampangos con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez” — Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

“Ayayay!” — Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

“40” — Grupo Niche — Winner

“Mi Tumbao” — José Alberto “El Ruiseñor”

“Infinito” — Edwin Bonilla

“Sigo Cantando al Amor” (Deluxe) — Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis

“Memorias de Navidad” — Víctor Manuelle

Best American Roots Performance

“I Remember Everything” — John Prine — Winner

“Colors” — Black Pumas

“Deep In Love” — Bonny Light Horseman

“Short and Sweet” — Brittany Howard

“I’ll Be Gone” — Norah Jones & Mavis Staples

Best American Roots Song

“I Remember Everything” — John Prine — Winner

“Cabin” — The Secret Sisters

“Ceiling to the Floor” — Sierra Hull

“Hometown” — Sarah Jarosz

“Man Without a Soul” — Lucinda Williams

Best Americana Album

“World on the Ground” — Sarah Jarosz — Winner

“Old Flowers” — Courtney Marie Andrews

“Terms of Surrender” — Hiss Golden Messenger

“El Dorado” — Marcus King

“Good Souls Better Angels” — Lucinda Williams

Best Bluegrass Album

“Home” — Billy Strings — Winner

“Man on Fire” — Danny Barnes

“To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1” — Thomm Jutz

“North Carolina Songbook” — Steep Canyon Rangers

“The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1” — Various Artists

Best Traditional Blues Album

“Rawer than Raw” — Bobby Rush — Winner

“All My Dues are Paid” — Frank Bey

“You Make Me Feel” — Don Bryant

“That’s What I Heard” — Robert Cray Band

“Cypress Grove” — Jimmy “Duck” Holmes

Best Contemporary Blues Album

“Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?” — Fantastic Negrito — Winner

“Live at the Paramount” — Ruthie Foster Big Band

“The Juice” — G. Love

“Blackbirds” — Bettye LaVette

“Up and Rolling” — North Mississippi Allstars

Best Folk Album

“All the Good Times” — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings — Winner

“Bonny Light Horseman” — Bonny Light Horseman

“Thanks for the Dance” — Leonard Cohen

“Song for Our Daughter” — Laura Marling

“Saturn Return” — The Secret Sisters

Best Regional Roots Music Album

“Atmosphere” — New Orleans Nightcrawlers — Winner

“My Relatives – ‘Nikso’ Kowaiks” — Black Lodge Singers

“Cameron Dupuy and The Cajun Troubadours” — Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours

“Lovely Sunrise” — Nā Wai ʽEhā

“A Tribute to Al Berard” — Sweet Cecilia

Best Reggae Album

“Got to Be Tough” — Toots & The Maytals — Winner

“Upside Down 2020” — Buju Banton

“Higher Place” — Skip Marley

“It All Comes Black to Love” — Maxi Priest

“One World” — The Wailers

Best Global Music Album

“Twice as Tall” — Burna Boy — Winner

“Fu Chronicles” — Antibalas

“Agora” — Bebel Gilberto

“Love Letters” — Anoushka Shankar

“Amadjar” — Tinariwen

Best Children’s Album

“All the Ladies” — Joanie Leeds — Winner

“Be a Pain: An Album for Young (and Old) Leaders” — Alastair Moock And Friends

“I’m an Optimist” — Dog On Fleas

“Songs for Singin'” — The Okee Dokee Brothers

“Wild Life” — Justin Roberts

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

“Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth” — Rachel Maddow — Winner

“Acid for the Children – A Memoir” — Flea

“Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…” — Ken Jennings

“Catch and Kill” — Ronan Farrow

“Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White)” — Meryl Streep and Full Cast

Best Comedy Album

“Black Mitzvah” — Tiffany Haddish — Winner

“I Love Everything” — Patton Oswalt

“The Pale Tourist” — Jim Gaffigan

“Paper Tiger” — Bill Burr

“23 Hours to Kill” — Jerry Seinfeld

Best Musical Theater Album

“Jagged Little Pill” — Winner

“Amélie”

“American Utopia on Broadway”

“Little Shop of Horrors”

“The Prince of Egypt”

“Soft Power”

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Jojo Rabbit” — Various artists — Winner

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — Various artists

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” — Various artists

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” — Various artists

“Frozen II” — Various artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Joker” — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer — Winner

“Ad Astra” — Max Richter, composer

“Becoming” — Kamasi Washington, composer

“1917” — Thomas Newman, composer

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — John Williams, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“No Time to Die” (from No Time to Die) — Billie Eilish — Winner

“Beautiful Ghosts” (from Cats) — Taylor Swift

“Carried Me with You” (from Onward) — Brandi Carlile

“Into the Unknown” (from Frozen II) — Idina Menzel featuring AURORA

“Stand Up” (from Harriet) — Cynthia Erivo

Best Instrumental Composition

“Sputnik” — Maria Schneider — Winner

“Baby Jack” — Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

“Be Water II” — Christian Sands

“Plumfield” — Alexandre Desplat

“Strata” — Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Donna Lee” — John Beasley — Winner

“Bathroom Dance” — Hildur Guðnadóttir

“Honeymooners” — Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows

“Lift Every Voice and Sing” — Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea

“Uranus: The Magician” — Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“He Won’t Hold You” — Jacob Collier featuring Rapsody — Winner

“Asas Fechadas” — Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole

“Desert Song” — Säje

“From This Place” — Pat Metheny featuring Meshell Ndegeocello

“Slow Burn” — Becca Stevens featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth

Best Recording Package

“Vols. 11 & 12” — Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions) — Winner

“Everyday Life” — Pilar Zeta, art director (Coldplay)

“Funeral” — Kyle Goen, art director (Lil Wayne)

“Healer” — Julian Gross & Hannah Hooper, art directors (Grouplove)

“On Circles” — Jordan Butcher, art director (Caspian)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

“Ode to Joy” — Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco) — Winner

“Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition)” — Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul McCartney & James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)

“Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991” — Lisa Glines & Doran Tyson, art directors (Grateful Dead)

“Mode” — Jeff Schulz, art director (Depeche Mode)

“The Story of Ghostly International” — Michael Cina & Molly Smith, art directors (Various Artists)

Best Album Notes

“Dead Man’s Pop” — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements) — Winner

“At The Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From The Studio, 1894-1926” — Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Various Artists)

“The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital Of The West, 1940-1974” — Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Various Artists)

“The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin To Jazz And Shaped The Music Business” — Colin Hancock, album notes writer (Various Artists)

“Out Of A Clear Blue Sky” — David Sager, album notes writer (Nat Brusiloff)

Best Historical Album

“It’s Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers” — Mister Rogers — Winner

“Celebrated, 1895-1896” — Unique Quartette

“Hittin’ The Ramp: The Early Years (1936 – 1943)” — Nat King Cole

“1999 Super Deluxe Edition” — Prince

“Souvenir” — Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark

“Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions” — Béla Fleck

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

“Hyperspace” — Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua, Beck Hansen & Mike Larson, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck) — Winner

“Black Hole Rainbow” — Shawn Everett & Ivan Wayman, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Devon Gilfillian)

“Expectations” — Gary Paczosa & Mike Robinson, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Katie Pruitt)

“Jaime” — Shawn Everett, engineer; Shawn Everett, mastering engineer (Brittany Howard)

“25 Trips” — Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Adam Grover, mastering engineer (Sierra Hull)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Andrew Watt — Winner

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Best Remixed Recording

“Roses (Imanbek Remix)” — Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN) — Winner

“Do You Ever (RAC Mix) — RAC, remixer (Phil Good)

“Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)” — Morgan Page, remixer (Deadmau5)

“Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix) — Louie Vega, remixer (Jasper Street Co.)

“Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix)” — Haywyre, remixer (Bazzi)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

“Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar'” — David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra) — Winner

“Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua” — Bernd Gottinger, engineer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)

“Gershwin: Porgy and Bess” — David Frost & John Kerswell, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)

“Hynes: Fields” — Kyle Pyke, engineer; Jesse Lewis & Kyle Pyke, mastering engineers (Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion)

“Ives: Complete Symphonies” — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Producer of the Year, Classical

David Frost — Winner

Blanton Alspaugh

Jesse Lewis

Dmitry Lipay

Elaine Martone

Best Orchestral Performance

“Ives: Complete Symphonies” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic) — Winner

“Aspects of America – Pulitzer Edition” — Carlos Kalmar, conductor (Oregon Symphony)

“Concurrence” — Daníel Bjarnason, conductor (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)

“Copland: Symphony No. 3” — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

“Lutosławski: Symphonies No. 2 & 3” — Hannu Lintu, conductor (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

“Gershwin: Porgy and Bess” — David Robertson, conductor; Angel Blue & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) — Winner

“Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen” — Gil Rose, conductor; Heather Buck & Stephen Powell; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

“Floyd, C: Prince of Players” — William Boggs, conductor; Keith Phares & Kate Royal; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus)

“Handel: Agrippina” — Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor; Joyce DiDonato; Daniel Zalay, producer (Il Pomo D’Oro)

“Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg” — Donald Runnicles, conductor; David Butt Philip & Elena Tsallagova; Peter Ghirardini & Erwin Stürzer, producers (Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin)

Best Choral Performance

“Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua” — JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers) — Winner

“Carthage” — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

“Kastalski: Requiem” — Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox & Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke’s; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir)

“Moravec: Sanctuary Road” — Kent Tritle, conductor (Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus)

“Once Upon a Time” — Matthew Guard, conductor (Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Contemporary Voices” — Pacifica Quartet — Winner

“Healing Modes” — Brooklyn Rider

“Hearne, T,: Place” — Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra

“Hynes: Fields” — Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion

“The Schumann Quartets” — Dover Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra” — Richard O’Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony) — Winner

“Adés: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra” — Kirill Gerstein; Thomas Adès, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

“Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas” — Igor Levit

“Bohemian Tales” — Augustin Hadelich; Jakub Hrůša, conductor (Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)

“Destination Rachmaninov – Arrival” — Daniil Trifonov; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

“Smyth: The Prison” — Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra) — Winner

“American Composers at Play – William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto” — Stephen Powell (Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich & Jason Vieaux)

“Clairières – Songs by Lili & Nadia Boulanger” — Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist

“Farinelli” — Cecilia Bartoli; Giovanni Antonini, conductor (Il Giardino Armonico)

“A Lad’s Love” — Brian Giebler; Steven McGhee, accompanist (Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley & Ben Russell)

Best Classical Compendium

“Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke” — Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer — Winner

“Adès Conducts Adès” — Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, conductor; Nick Squire, producer

“Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map, Neiges, Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin” — Clément Mao-Takacs, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer

“Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto” — José Serebrier, conductor; Jens Braun, producer

“Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Blood” — Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

“Rouse: Symphony No. 5” — Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony) — Winner

“Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra” — Thomas Adès, composer (Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Adès & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

“Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua” — Richard Danielpour, composer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)

“Floyd, C.: Prince of Players” — Carlisle Floyd, composer (William Boggs, Kate Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)

“Hearne, T.: Place” — Ted Hearne, composer (Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra)

Best Music Video

“Brown Skin Girl” — Beyoncé, Saint Jhn & Wizkid Featuring Blue Ivy Carter — Winner

“Life Is Good” — Future Featuring Drake

“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak

“Adore You” — Harry Styles

“Goliath” — Woodkid

Best Music Film