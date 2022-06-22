Grain Rescue Tubes Provided to Watertown Township

The Watertown Township Fire Department in Mayville is among 58 departments across the country that will receive life-saving grain rescue tubes and hands-on training to help prevent grain entrapment deaths in rural communities.
It’s part of Nationwide’s Grain Bin Safety campaign, in partnership with the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety, which has awarded 265 rescue tubes across 31 states since 2014. The Center, based in Iowa, will deliver the rescue tubes and training to the winning fire departments throughout the year, traveling to each location with state-of-the-art grain entrapment simulators and rescue tubes. The training sessions include classroom education and rescue simulations.
Nationwide received more than 1,800 nominations across 45 states in the annual Nominate Your Fire Department Contest, which is a key part the safety campaign.