Governor Whitmer visits Nexteer

Nexteer Automotive’s training center in Buena Vista Township hosted Governor Whitmer Wednesday as part of her “Home for Opportunity” tour across eastern Michigan. She was welcomed by a full room of Nexteer employees and community leaders, including Saginaw Mayor Floyd Kloc, and Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce President Veronica Horn. The Governor came to talk about issues ranging from her budget proposal, to road repairs, to the growing skills gap in manufacturing jobs in Michigan.

The governor met with Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce leaders before her public forum with Nexteer employees. She said there’s a skill gap manufacturing companies like Nexteer will face, which needs to be filled with well-educated graduates. But Whitmer said Michiganders deserve a chance at success regardless of what career or education paths are chosen.

Questions on infrastructure and drinking water were asked the most during the event, held mainly for the trade skills gap to take center stage. Governor Whitmer said the hardest part about fixing the state’s water problem is earning back the residents’ trust. She said solutions should not be politically charged. Governor Whitmer will submit her first state budget on March 5.

VIDEO: Governor Whitmer’s full presentation from WSGW’s Facebook Live Broadcast-