Governor Whitmer Visits I-75/M-46 Construction Project in Saginaw
source: Executive Office of the Governor
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited the I-75/M-46 construction project in Saginaw to discuss her Rebuilding Michigan plan to rebuild state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic. The I-75/M-46 construction project addresses a key interchange in Saginaw near the Nexteer Automotive Plant, making it more efficient for Nexteer to transport goods as they work to support thousands of jobs in the area.
“By rebuilding Michigan’s roads and bridges, we are investing in our infrastructure, economy and safety for years to come,” said Gov. Whitmer. “This project will benefit all who travel on I-75, keeping families safe and helping our small businesses transport goods. This investment will help create jobs, get our economy back on track, and make Michigan a national leader in infrastructure.”
The I-75/M-46 project is part of a $61 million investment that would rebuild and improve approximately two miles of I-75 from Hess Avenue to the south junction of I-675 and also rebuild M-46 from Outer Drive to the intersection at Nexteer Automotive. The project will also widen I-75 to four lanes in each direction to address congestion concerns and place the M-46 bridge and interchange. The project is estimated to be completed in June 2022.
In January 2020, the State Transportation Commission (STC) authorized MDOT to issue $3.5 billion in bonds over four years to finance infrastructure improvements, under authority granted by the Michigan Constitution and Public Act 51 of 1951. Funding raised through bond sales will finance new projects throughout the state, and frees up funding already dedicated to those project for other projects, expanding the scope of that work or advancing project schedules.