Governor Whitmer Joins Thousands For Bridge Walk
Picture provided by Governor's office
The Mackinac Bridge closed to vehicle traffic for the 62nd Labor Day walk, which draws thousands of people annually.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her family made the walk across the nearly 5-mile long bridge which links Michigan’s upper and lower
peninsulas. Many of the state’s Governors have participated in the annual event since the bridge opened in 1957.
The bridge closed to traffic starting at 6:30 a.m. The walk started at 7 a.m. and ended at noon.
The bridge crosses the Straits of Mackinac, which connects lakes Huron and Michigan.