Governor Whitmer Declares State of Emergency for Midland County
A shelter is set up at Midland High School (photo by Ric Antonio)
The Executive Office of the Governor released the following statement Tuesday night:
LANSING, Mich. — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Midland County after the Edenville and Sanford Dams breached.
“If you have not evacuated the area, do so now and get somewhere safe,” said Governor Whitmer. “This is unlike anything we’ve seen in Midland County. If you have a family member or loved one who lives in another part of the state, go there now. If you don’t, go to one of the shelters that have opened across the county. I want to thank the emergency responders, Michigan National Guard members, and the Michigan State Police on the ground helping residents evacuate. Stay safe, and take care of each other.”
Shelters have opened across Midland county and are available to residents who need a place to go. Shelters remain open until further notice at:
- Midland High School at 1301 Eastlawn,
- Bullock Creek High School at 1420 S. Badour,
- West Midland Family Center at 4011 W Isabella.
“We have remained engaged with Midland County officials as the situation has progressed,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. “We will continue to partner with the county to ensure they receive the needed resources to respond and recover from this incident.”
Those seeking more information on shelters, road closures, and updates, visit Midland911.org. A number of street closures remain in effect throughout Midland County and the City of Midland. Residents are advised to obey all road closure signs and to stay clear of standing water, flooded areas, and floating debris. Residents should not attempt to drive or walk through any standing water, and should take extra precaution where electrical items may be submerged.