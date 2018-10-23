Governor Snyder Learning More About What’s Going On Down On The Farm

During Friday's visit to teh MSU Extension REsearch Facility, Gov. Rick Snyder checked out some of the latest in farm equipment, including this new tractor. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Agriculture plays an import role in the state and Governor Rick Snyder says a visit to the MSU Saginaw Valley AgBio Research Facility near Frankenmuth shows possibilities.

Snyder learned of research to help bean, sugar beet and wheat farmers creating new, more disease resistant crops.

Snyder met with area educators discussing efforts to interest young people about a career in agriculture and related fields.

Snyder said it’s too early to judge how the impact proposed U. S. tariffs will affect Michigan’s agriculture products in the world economy.