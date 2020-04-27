Governor Introduces Plan to Reopen Businesses as COVID-19 Data Improves
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a Lansing news conference on April 27, 2020 (source: Executive Office of the Governor)
Governor Gretchen Whitmer outlined her new MI Safe Start Plan Monday afternoon, a strategy to gradually reopen the state’s economy as the number of coronavirus cases and deaths decline in Michigan. Whitmer said the goal is to avoid a resurgence of the virus. She said recent data shows Michigan’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order and its social distancing measures have been working.
Whitmer said the first sectors to reopen will be outdoor enterprises that pose low risk, such as residential and commercial construction. She said reopening industrial sectors is also being studied. Joining the governor for her news conference Monday were DTE Energy Executive Chairman Gerry Anderson and Henry Ford Health System President and CEO Wright Lassiter, who are serving on the governor’s Michigan Economic Recovery Advisory Council.
Gov. Whitmer said she will have more to say in the coming days about her plans to reopen Michigan businesses that have been closed since mid-March.
Meanwhile, 38,210 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Michigan as of Monday afternoon. That includes 1,569 new cases since
Friday. There were also 170 deaths over the weekend. Of those who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 in Michigan, 8,342 Michigan have recovered.
As of Monday, Saginaw County reported 586 COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths. Bay County had 122 cases and 3 deaths, including one additional death since Friday. In Midland County, there had been 56 cases and 3 deaths.
For complete data on COVID-19 in Michigan, visit: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html