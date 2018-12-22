Governor Grinch?

Outgoing Governor Rick Snyder has vetoed bills that would have granted

tax breaks to people who save money for the first-time purchase of a home.

The bills won wide support among Democrats and Republicans in the Legislature.

Real estate agents, bankers and the Michigan Chamber of Commerce were in favor

of the legislation.

But the Governor says he doesn’t want to favor some taxpayers over others.

He acknowledges promoting home ownership is a “laudable objective.”His veto

letter was released Friday.

The bills would have granted tax deductions to people who put money in

a home-savings account. Withdrawals would have been tax-free. The program would

have been open to anyone, regardless of income.