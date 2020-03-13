Governor Closing All K-12 Public And Private Schools Through April 5th
AP Photo/David Eggert, File
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is ordering the closure of all K-12 public and private schools in Michigan to slow the spread of the coronavirus
starting March 16th until April 5th. Schools would reopen Monday April 6th.
The Governor’s action followed an increase in the number of reported coronavirus cases from Two to at least 12. Whitmer called it a necessary step to protect children, families and the state’s overall health.
The American Federation of Teachers thanked the Governor for her decision while calling it unfortunate news. A-F-T leaders say the health crisis deserves all necessary precautions to protect students, school employees and families across Michigan. The A-F-T called it a time
to come together as schools and communities to do what we can to help one another and protect public health.