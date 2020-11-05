Governor Ask State Legislature for Mask Mandate Law
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on COVID-19 in Michigan on Thursday, Nov. 5 2020, in Lansing.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she’s written a letter to the Michigan Legislature, asking them to impose a statewide mask mandate law as COVID-19 cases surge in Michigan and across the country. Whitmer said during a Lansing news conference Thursday that she wants the measure to require masks indoors and in crowded outdoor areas.
The Governor said that’s already state policy under an emergency order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human services, but she believes more people might comply if the requirement were made law and had bipartisan support.
Michigan has been shattering records for coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are on the rise. Whitmer said wearing a mask is the
most important weapon in the fight against the COVID-19.