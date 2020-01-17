Gov. Whitmer visits SVSU for Great Lakes Economic Club Luncheon
Gov. Whitmer presenting at the Great Lakes Economic Club Luncheon at SVSU (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)
The Great Lakes Economic club held a luncheon at Saginaw Valley State University earlier today with Governor Gretchen Whitmer as the lead presenter.
Whitmer said 2019 had it’s hang-ups, but was a year full of progress.
She said some of the biggest steps made include growing jobs prospects and business growth, and cited the addition of a new auto plant in the detroit area after investments made by Fiat-Chrysler.
The Governor also mentioned areas that need more attention like funding for infrastructure and education, the statewide skills gap, and obstacles like the budget battle that took up most of last year.
She says more moves need to be made bipartisanly, and that she would get more into detail during her State of the State address on the 29th.