Gov. Whitmer to Deliver Dem Response to President’s State of the Union
Governor Whitmer at the last year's State of the State Address (Photo- Associated Press; 2019)
Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be delivering this year’s Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s upcoming State of the Union address.
Representative Veronica Escobar of Texas will be delivering the Spanish-language response.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer made the response announcement earlier today.
They praised Whitmer for her efforts to ensure clean drinking water in communities across Michigan, scarred by the 2014 Flint water crisis.
The State of the Union Address is scheduled to air Live on WSGW 790AM at 9PM, February 4th, with the Democratic Response airing immediately after.