Gov. Hochul announces new funding for Asian-American communities

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday announced millions of dollars in funding for community organizations that assist Asian-Americans.

A total of $10 million is going to help communities hard hit in New York by COVID-19 and a rise in hate crimes.

The funding will go towards direct services, case management, and mental health support.

In addition to helping marginalized communities, Hochul said it also sends a strong message against bias incidents.

“We will continue to fight back against every form of hate as it rears its ugly head. We have your backs and we stand with the Asian community — 1.6 million strong here in the state of New York,” Hochul said.