GOP Senator Roy Blunt won't run for reelection in 2022

▶ Watch Video: President Biden on verge of signing COVID-19 relief package

Washington — Republican Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri announced Monday he won’t seek reelection in 2022, becoming the fifth GOP senator to say he will retire after next year’s midterm elections.

“In every job Missourians have allowed me to have, I’ve tried to do my best. In almost 12,000 votes in the Congress, I’m sure I wasn’t right every time, but you really make that decision based on the information you have at the time,” Blunt said in a video message. “After 14 general election victories — three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections — I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year.”

Blunt has served in the Senate since 2011, after 14 years in the House. He is currently the No. 4 member of GOP Senate leadership as chair of the Senate Republican Policy Committee.

His decision to retire comes as multiple other GOP senators have announced their intentions to step aside. Senators Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Richard Shelby of Alabama, Rob Portman of Ohio and Richard Burr of North Carolina have all said they will decline to seek reelection for their seats. Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson also recently told reporters that leaving office is “probably my preference now.”