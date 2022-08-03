WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo
GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski killed in car crash, sheriff says

By CBS News
August 3, 2022 5:04PM EDT
Washington — Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana was killed in a car crash Wednesday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jeff Siegel, the Elkhart County sheriff, said Walorski was in a vehicle that collided with another car just after 12:30 p.m. All three occupants in one of the cars, including Walorski, died. The lone passenger of the other car involved in the crash also was pronounced dead at the scene. 

An investigation by the Elkhart County Coroner’s Office and sheriff’s office is underway.

