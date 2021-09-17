GOP congressman who voted to impeach Trump will not seek reelection

Representative Anthony Gonzalez announced Thursday night that he will not seek reelection in 2022. He is the first GOP congressman who voted to impeach former President Trump to not run for another term.

“Since entering politics, I have always said that I will do this job for as long as the voters will have me and it still works for my family,” the Ohio Republican said in a statement. “As Elizabeth and I consider the realities of continuing in public service while juggling the increasing responsibilities of being parents to our two beautiful children, it is clear that the best path for our family is not to seek re-election next fall.”

He then went on to say, “While my desire to build a fuller family life is at the heart of my decision, it is also true that the current state of our politics, especially many of the toxic dynamics inside our own party, is a significant factor in my decision.”

For Gonzalez and the nine other House Republicans who voted for impeachment, Mr. Trump’s rally speech before the attack at the U.S. Capitol in January and his long silence as rioters breached the building was reason enough to join Democrats in impeaching the president a second time.

Representative Anthony Gonzalez, a Republican from Ohio, is seen Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Greg Nash/The Hill/Bloomberg via Getty Images

After the vote, Gonzalez said he supported impeachment because Mr. Trump had helped “organize and incite a mob,” and it was “the full scope of events leading up to January 6th including the President’s lack of response,” that compelled him to back impeachment.

However, Gonzalez and the other House Republicans who voted in favor of impeachment faced serious backlash from members of their own party who chose to remain loyal to Mr. Trump.

After the January vote, Doug Deeken, Republican Party chair in Wayne County, said he thought Gonzalez got “suckered” into participating in a “rushed” impeachment trial. But he also said potential challengers would “be stupid” to declare before redistricting. Portage County GOP chair Amanda Suffecool said she’d heard from donors who were shutting down funds to Gonzalez. And Chris Ekstrom, chairman of the Courageous Conservatives PAC, set out to raise $5 to $10 million to go after Republicans who backed impeachment. His top targets included representatives Liz Cheney, Tom Rice and Gonzalez.

At a rally-style event earlier this summer, Mr. Trump himself condemned the congressman for his decision.

Max Miller, a former Trump aide who is now running for Gonzalez’s seat, issued a statement to CBS News Thursday night saying Gonzalez’s announcement was “great news for the voters of our district.”

“Gonzalez dishonored the office by betraying his constituents and he has finally realized what we already knew, that there was no path to reelection,” he wrote.

“I look forward to the future of this campaign as we continue fighting alongside President Trump to unite the MAGA movement in taking back the House with America First fighters. The Biden Administration must be put in check!”

Mr. Trump endorsed Miller in February.

Gonzalez has represented Ohio’s 16th Congressional District since 2019.